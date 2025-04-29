Bill could make psychedelics legal for therapeutic use

Psilocybin, the compound found in "magic mushrooms," has shown promising results in treating PTSD, depression and many other disorders. A bill progressing through the Statehouse would establish a psilocybin program and effectively legalize the compound for therapeutic use. Opponents say lawmakers shouldn't be moving forward until there is FDA approval.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Rep. Larry McBurney, a veteran who was diagnosed with PTSD and is in favor of this bill. He also speaks with an opponent of the bill, Lorelle Mueting, a substance abuse prevention director at Heartland Family Service. Then, psychotherapist Annie Ventullo and professor of psychiatry Dr. Peggy Nopoulus join the program to discuss the latest research into psychedelic therapy, including ongoing research at The University of Iowa into how psychedelics can treat alcohol use disorders.

Those interested in participating in the University of Iowa Department of Psychiatry's ongoing research into the effects of psilocybin and ketamine on adults with alcohol problems can find more information here.

Guests:

