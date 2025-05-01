© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Impact of Trump's first 100 days on Iowans

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Gov. Kim Reynolds is suing the Des Moines Register to keep her staffers’ email confidential. Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University discuss this and other political issues, including the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term and Canada's recent election.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor and department co-chair of political science, Drake University
  • Kelly B. Shaw, teaching professor in political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Donald TrumpKim Reynolds
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content