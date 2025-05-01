Impact of Trump's first 100 days on Iowans
Gov. Kim Reynolds is suing the Des Moines Register to keep her staffers’ email confidential. Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University discuss this and other political issues, including the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term and Canada's recent election.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, professor and department co-chair of political science, Drake University
- Kelly B. Shaw, teaching professor in political science, Iowa State University