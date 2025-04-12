How Iowa businesses are being impacted by federal funding cuts
On this episode of River to River, IPR’s Josie Fishels shares how federal funding cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities has affected different Iowa organizations. Then Kevin Hardy of Stateline discusses USDA cuts for programs that help Iowa’s small farms sell local food to schools and food banks.
Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capitol Dispatch gives us a statehouse update, followed by the Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel on how Iowa’s congressional delegation is reacting to the tariff turmoil.
Next, Don Ficken, founder and program chair of Lights Out Heartland, gives recommendations on how you can help reduce the light pollution that’s killing migrating birds. And IPR’s Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend with new music.
Guests
- Robin Opsahl, statehouse reporter, Iowa Capitol Dispatch
- Josie Fishels, arts and culture reporter, IPR
- Kevin Hardy, labor reporter, Stateline
- Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
- Don Ficken, founder and program chair, Lights Out Heartland
- Tony Dehner, senior music producer, IPR Studio One