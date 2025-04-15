Relieving the burden of property taxes or harming local services?

It’s a debate that touches every Iowa homeowner. On this Legislative Day edition of River to River, we focus on property tax reform. First, Host Ben Kieffer speaks with a journalist in South Dakota, a no-income tax state that has passed its own property tax reform.

Then, Kieffer is joined by the director of policy and research at the Common Sense Institute to talk about their recent report on the tax burden in Iowa and the executive director of Common Good Iowa to discuss their opposition to the latest property tax measure at the Statehouse. Finally, IPR's Katarina Sostaric interviews Sens. Dan Dawson and Janet Petersen about their views on the measure.

Guests:

