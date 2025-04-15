© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Relieving the burden of property taxes or harming local services?

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricDani Gehr
Published April 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
It’s a debate that touches every Iowa homeowner. On this Legislative Day edition of River to River, we focus on property tax reform. First, Host Ben Kieffer speaks with a journalist in South Dakota, a no-income tax state that has passed its own property tax reform.

Then, Kieffer is joined by the director of policy and research at the Common Sense Institute to talk about their recent report on the tax burden in Iowa and the executive director of Common Good Iowa to discuss their opposition to the latest property tax measure at the Statehouse. Finally, IPR's Katarina Sostaric interviews Sens. Dan Dawson and Janet Petersen about their views on the measure.

Guests:

  • Seth Tupper, editor-in-chief, South Dakota Searchlight
  • Ben Murrey, director of policy and research, Common Sense Institute
  • Anne Discher, executive director, Common Good Iowa
  • Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines
  • Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
