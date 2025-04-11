Stories of adaptation five years after the pandemic

On this episode, we continue to study the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic had on various aspects of life, five years later.

Vanessa Miller of The Gazette details how Iowa's colleges and universities weathered changes to enrollment and shifted to virtual learning.

IPR employee Nick Brincks and his wife Paige share how the birth of their first child occurred right as hospitals were implementing safety protocols and what it was like to raise an infant with limited contact from the outside world.

ISU rural sociologist David Peters reflects on surveys he conducted of over 70 of Iowa's small towns on the impact from the pandemic. Then, Des Moines resident JD Walter says that the pandemic was what he needed to gain sobriety and get back to performing.

