River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What's moving forward and what's not after the Legislature's second deadline

By Grant Gerlock,
Katarina SostaricCaitlin Troutman
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The second deadline of the 2025 legislative session has passed. Iowa Statehouse reporters talk about which bills are alive or dead after last week’s funnel week at the Statehouse.

There are proposals targeting diversity programs at government agencies and in university classes, possible changes to those who can access Medicaid and ongoing debates over carbon pipelines and eminent domain.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief  
  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter 
River to River 2025 Legislative Session
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is IPR's Assistant News Director, with expertise in reporting on education policy, the Iowa Legislature, water quality, and news in Central Iowa, all with an eye to helping Iowans better understand their communities and the state. He's covered education policy from the state to local level, environmental concerns and local policy implementations across the Des Moines and surrounding area, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Gerlock is a graduate of Miami University (Ohio).
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
