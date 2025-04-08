What's moving forward and what's not after the Legislature's second deadline
The second deadline of the 2025 legislative session has passed. Iowa Statehouse reporters talk about which bills are alive or dead after last week’s funnel week at the Statehouse.
There are proposals targeting diversity programs at government agencies and in university classes, possible changes to those who can access Medicaid and ongoing debates over carbon pipelines and eminent domain.
Guests:
- Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief
- Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter