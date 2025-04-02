Iowa governor signs law banning handheld cellphone use while driving

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law banning cellphone use while driving, unless it’s in a hands-free mode.

She called on the Legislature to “finally” send the bill to her desk during her Condition of the State address in January.

Reynolds was joined for the signing in her office Wednesday by dozens of supporters of the new law — including family members of people killed by distracted drivers, lawmakers and law enforcement officials — who have been pushing for the bill for several years.

She said neighboring states that passed similar laws have seen significant reductions in car crashes. Reynolds said she was honored to sign the law in memory of every Iowan killed as a result of distracted driving.

“Thirty states across the country have passed hands-free legislation, and today, Iowa becomes the 31st,” Reynolds said. “And I’m grateful, because this legislation will save lives.”

The new law will greatly expand the current law that bans writing, sending or viewing an electronic message while driving.

Reynolds signed the law exactly two years after Roland Taylor of Terril was driving an antique tractor, and was hit and killed by a driver who was on their phone. His daughter, Angie Smith of Webb, has been advocating for the bill banning handheld phone use while driving. She said it felt “amazing” to see the bill signed into law.

“There’s not a better way that we could have honored dad today,” Smith said. “Dad was always about giving, and if this saves one life, he would have been so proud.”

She said her dad made everyone feel like an old friend and was “a genius with tractors.” Smith said he passed on his knowledge and love of tractors to her kids, and he “always had good advice and always had love.”

Peter Bengtson also pushed for the bill for years, after his daughter Ellen was hit and killed by a distracted driver while riding her bike near Charles City in 2020.

Bengtson said he is grateful the governor signed the bill because it’s an opportunity to make Iowa’s roads safer and save lives. He said the bill is a first step to dealing with the escalating problem of distracted driving.

Bengtson said past years, when the Iowa House declined to pass the bill, were “like a kick in the gut.”

“When we got confirmation that had been passed by the House, my wife and I were ecstatic,” he said. "We were in tears; we just embraced each other.”

Bengtson said his daughter Ellen was 28 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. Bengtson said she was connected to her community, and her high school classmates identified her as the person most likely to cure cancer.