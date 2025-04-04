Here are the bills that advanced ahead of the Iowa Legislature's second deadline of 2025

State lawmakers faced their second major deadline of the legislative session this week to narrow down the bills under consideration at the Iowa Capitol.

Most bills had to get through a committee in the opposite chamber to stay eligible for the session. For example, a Senate bill would need approval by a House committee.

But bills dealing with taxes and spending aren’t subject to the deadline, and dozens of bills were moved to the “unfinished business” calendar to be kept alive. The majority party can also find ways to bring “dead” bills back to life later on.

Here are some bills that advanced and failed ahead of the second “funnel week” deadline:



Bills that advanced:

Restricting cellphones in schools: The governor’s proposal would create a baseline ban on cellphone usage during instructional time in schools, although districts could adopt more restrictive cellphone policies.

Medicaid work requirements: The bill would require some Iowans to work at least 80 hours per month in order to receive government-funded health insurance through Medicaid, pending federal approval. The Senate and House passed the bill , but because of an amendment, it would have to be passed again by the Senate to reach the governor’s desk.

Expanding health care access: Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing more funding for health provider financial incentives and tapping into federal funds to add medical residency positions. Her bill also includes a proposed “hub and spoke” model for rural health care.

Center for intellectual freedom: The bill would establish an independent "center for intellectual freedom” at the University of Iowa, dedicated to studying “the historical ideas, traditions and texts that have shaped the American constitutional order and society.” The center would offer major and minor programs, and would coordinate with Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa to offer courses to students at the other public universities. Previous versions of the bill referred to the center as a “school of intellectual freedom.”

Eminent domain bill: A new Senate version of the House bill would require the Iowa Utilities Commission to decide on eminent domain requests within a year. It also would hold companies liable for certain damages and allow companies to enter into voluntary agreements with landowners outside the areas where they’re seeking eminent domain. The new version strikes restrictions on CO2 pipeline permits and language expanding protections and rights for people intervening in IUC proceedings.

DEI restrictions: The House and Senate are considering different proposals that would restrict diversity, equity and inclusion offices for cities, counties and state agencies. The proposals would also apply the same DEI restrictions for the state’s public universities — such as prohibitions on DEI offices — to community colleges. DEI restrictions for private colleges are no longer included.

Public university changes: Proposals from the House would establish uniform general education requirements across the state’s public universities and bar general education courses from teaching that systemic racism or sexism are inherent in state or national institutions. Other proposals would prohibit accrediting agencies from penalizing colleges for complying with state law and would require the Board of Regents to decide on tuition increases for the following school year by April 30.

Chaplains in schools: Under the bill, school districts and charter schools would be allowed to hire or bring in volunteer chaplains to provide services for students. A new amendment would require the chaplains to be mandatory reporters and have a certification from a nationally recognized school chaplain credentialing organization.

Paid family leave for state workers: Reynolds’ proposal to give state employees paid parental leave passed the House and advanced through a Senate committee. It would give four weeks of leave to the birthing parent, one week to the non-birthing parent and four weeks to adoptive parents.

Video testimony for child witnesses: Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird proposed a constitutional amendment aimed at countering an Iowa Supreme Court decision that said one-way video testimony for child witnesses is unconstitutional.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio

Bills that failed to advance:

Pesticide lawsuit limits: The bill proposed by Bayer, the maker of Roundup, would say pesticide companies can’t be sued for failing to warn consumers of health risks if they follow labeling requirements. Opponents argue it cuts off access to justice for people who get cancer from pesticide exposure. The Senate passed the bill, but the House declined to advance it.

Medication abortion reversal: Under the bill, abortion providers would have to inform patients of the risks of medication abortion and the possibility of reversing the procedure. Clinics would also have to post signs stating medication abortion isn’t always effective and may be possible to reverse.

Banning eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines: The bill would ban liquified carbon dioxide pipelines from using eminent domain. The proposal passed out of the House but was not taken up by the Senate.

Investigating police who refuse ICE detainer requests: The bill would allow the attorney general to investigate law enforcement officers who refuse a federal request to keep an immigrant in jail to make it easier for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest them. It was inspired by an Iowa sheriff’s announcement that he wouldn’t follow such requests.

Removing Medicaid limits for people with disabilities: The bill would remove Medicaid income and asset limits for Iowans with disabilities who work. People with disabilities have been pushing for the bill so they can advance their careers without losing essential health services.

Banning emissions to change the weather: The bill would prohibit chemical emissions for the purpose of changing the weather.

Citizenship on driver’s license: The bill would have required Iowa driver’s licenses to indicate whether the person is a U.S. citizen or noncitizen.

Limiting public land acquisition: The bill would bar the Iowa Department of Natural Resources from purchasing land at a public auction. An Iowa DNR official said the department has not acquired land from auctions for the past several years.

Minors at obscene performances: The proposal would have banned minors from performances that expose someone’s genitalia or involve someone engaging in a sex act. The bill also lists charges for anyone who knowingly exposes or admits a minor into such performances. An earlier version of the bill would have banned minors from attending drag shows.

Restricting Enrich Iowa funds for libraries: Under the bill, public libraries wouldn’t be eligible for funds through the Enrich Iowa program if they are dues-paying members of a nonprofit group, such as the American Library Association, that engages in advocacy efforts and promotes library-related legislation.



Signed into law:

Cellphone ban while driving: The law bans using a cellphone while driving, unless it’s in a hands-free mode. It takes effect July 1.