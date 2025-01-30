Gov. Reynolds says 'pro-life' policies win elections

At a recent Iowa Prayer for Life rally, Gov. Kim Reynolds said recent elections are evidence that "life can win," and that Republicans in Iowa have “repeatedly won the [abortion] debate at the ballot box.”

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Rachel Caufield and Kelly Shaw to dissect the latest news, including Sen. Chuck Grassley asking for more information from President Donald Trump following the firing of 17 inspectors general and the hearing for health secretary nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Guests:

