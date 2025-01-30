© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Gov. Reynolds says 'pro-life' policies win elections

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

At a recent Iowa Prayer for Life rally, Gov. Kim Reynolds said recent elections are evidence that "life can win," and that Republicans in Iowa have “repeatedly won the [abortion] debate at the ballot box.”

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Rachel Caufield and Kelly Shaw to dissect the latest news, including Sen. Chuck Grassley asking for more information from President Donald Trump following the firing of 17 inspectors general and the hearing for health secretary nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
