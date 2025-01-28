© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conflict of constitutional rights and protecting victims of abuse

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In 2024, the Iowa Supreme Court granted a man convicted of child endangerment and abuse a retrial after he argued his rights were violated when two children testified from a separate room. In response, Attorney General Brenna Bird proposed a constitutional amendment allowing remote testimony for Iowans under 18 and adults with certain disabilities.

Advocates for the amendment say it will protect abuse victims. Opponents argue constitutional rights are at stake. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a family advocate who works on abuse cases and attorneys arguing for and against the proposal.

Then, despite years of failed proposals, advocates think this will be the year a distracted driving bill will pass. Kieffer speaks with the parents of a distracted driving victim, as well as Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla and Iowa Sen. Mark Lofgren.

Guests:

  • Wendy Berkey, family advocate, Blank Children's Star Center at Unity Point in West Des Moines
  • Nick Maybanks, county attorney, Linn County
  • Nathan Mundy, an attorney in Des Moines and member of the Iowa Association of Justice
  • Peter and Jo Ann Bengtson, parents of distracted driving victim
  • Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine
  • Sgt. Alex Dinkla, public information officer, Iowa State Patrol
Tags
River to River 2025 Legislative Sessionpublic healthCriminal JusticeJustice System
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
