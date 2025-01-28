A conflict of constitutional rights and protecting victims of abuse

In 2024, the Iowa Supreme Court granted a man convicted of child endangerment and abuse a retrial after he argued his rights were violated when two children testified from a separate room. In response, Attorney General Brenna Bird proposed a constitutional amendment allowing remote testimony for Iowans under 18 and adults with certain disabilities.

Advocates for the amendment say it will protect abuse victims. Opponents argue constitutional rights are at stake. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a family advocate who works on abuse cases and attorneys arguing for and against the proposal.

Then, despite years of failed proposals, advocates think this will be the year a distracted driving bill will pass. Kieffer speaks with the parents of a distracted driving victim, as well as Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla and Iowa Sen. Mark Lofgren.

Guests:

