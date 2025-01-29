What to know about ICE deportations in Iowa

President Donald Trump has acted early to fulfill his campaign pledge to implement plans for mass deportation of people in the country without legal status.

On this episode we talk with Holly Edgell of The Midwest Newsroom, who has been asking law enforcement agencies in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska whether they will cooperate with ICE and other federal agencies as part of this deportation plan.

We also talk with Vanessa Marcano-Kelly of the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice about misinformation and anxiety surrounding ICE raids in the state, and resources for those without permanent immigration status.

Later in the episode, we talk with ISU professor Eric Cochran, who was recently selected by the National Academy of Inventors for its 2024 Class of Fellows. The fellowship is the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors. Cochran has contributed to 53 patents at ISU, and the creation of SoyLei Innovations, a startup company that has developed an ecofriendly alternative to asphalt production.

Guests:

