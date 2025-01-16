Gov. Reynolds proposes Iowa DOGE

During her Condition of the State address, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa "was doing DOGE before DOGE was a thing," referring to her major government consolidation effort and President-elect Donald Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency.

While touting the work they've already done, Reynolds said she plans to create Iowa's own DOGE. On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University. They discuss the governor's address and the start of the 2025 Legislative Session, as well as the ceasefire between Hamas and Isreal and the politization of the greater L.A. wildfires.

Guests:

