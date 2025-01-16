© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Gov. Reynolds proposes Iowa DOGE

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

During her Condition of the State address, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa "was doing DOGE before DOGE was a thing," referring to her major government consolidation effort and President-elect Donald Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency.

While touting the work they've already done, Reynolds said she plans to create Iowa's own DOGE. On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University. They discuss the governor's address and the start of the 2025 Legislative Session, as well as the ceasefire between Hamas and Isreal and the politization of the greater L.A. wildfires.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
Tags
River to River Kim Reynolds2025 Legislative SessionJoni ErnstInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
