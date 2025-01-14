© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lawmakers discuss priorities as the 2025 session begins

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricCaitlin Troutman
Published January 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The 2025 Iowa legislative session kicked off Monday morning. On this episode of River to River, party leaders discuss their priorities for the session.

Host Ben Kieffer and IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with lawmakers as Iowa enters the ninth consecutive year of a Republican trifecta.

Guests:

  • Speaker Pro Tempore John Wills, R-Spirit Lake 
  • Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton
  • House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights 
  • Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City  
River to River 2025 Legislative SessionIowa LegislatureTaxes
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
