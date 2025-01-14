Lawmakers discuss priorities as the 2025 session begins
The 2025 Iowa legislative session kicked off Monday morning. On this episode of River to River, party leaders discuss their priorities for the session.
Host Ben Kieffer and IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with lawmakers as Iowa enters the ninth consecutive year of a Republican trifecta.
Guests:
- Speaker Pro Tempore John Wills, R-Spirit Lake
- Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton
- House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights
- Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City