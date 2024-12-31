© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

IPR reporters reflect on the biggest news from 2024

By Katherine Perkins,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Floods, tornadoes, bird flu and Caitlin Clark - just a sampling of the biggest stories from Iowa in last year.

On this episode, IPR Executive Producer Katherine Perkins talks with IPR News reporters about the most impactful and captivating stories they reported on this year. We also get some highlights from IPR's Sunnyside project.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter
  • Rachel Cramer, Harvest Public Media reporter
  • Grant Leo Winterer, reporter and Weekend Edition host
  • Sheila Brummer, Western Iowa reporter
  • Isabella Luu, reporter
  • Grant Gerlock, assistant news director
  • Madeleine Charis King, newsletter product manager and Sunnyside founder
River to River Iowa LegislatureSevere WeatherBird flu2024 Electionhomeless
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
