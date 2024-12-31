IPR reporters reflect on the biggest news from 2024
Floods, tornadoes, bird flu and Caitlin Clark - just a sampling of the biggest stories from Iowa in last year.
On this episode, IPR Executive Producer Katherine Perkins talks with IPR News reporters about the most impactful and captivating stories they reported on this year. We also get some highlights from IPR's Sunnyside project.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter
- Rachel Cramer, Harvest Public Media reporter
- Grant Leo Winterer, reporter and Weekend Edition host
- Sheila Brummer, Western Iowa reporter
- Isabella Luu, reporter
- Grant Gerlock, assistant news director
- Madeleine Charis King, newsletter product manager and Sunnyside founder