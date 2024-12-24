© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Providers navigate a new era for the housing-insecure

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities have more authority to enforce bans on sleeping in public spaces. On this River to River, we hear several perspectives on homelessness in our state and across the country.

First, IPR’s Meghan McKinney shares her recent reporting on insufficient resources for homeless students in rural parts of Iowa. Then, we learn how Linn County and Cedar Rapids are tackling the problem by speaking with J'nae Peterman. Finally, we hear a national perspective from Marcy Thompson of the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Guests:

  • Meghan Mckinney, Morning Edition host, Iowa Public Radio
  • J’nae Peterman, homeless systems manager, East Central Iowa Council of Governments
  • Marcy Thompson, vice president of policy and programs, National Alliance to End Homelessness
Tags
River to River homelesspublic healthU.S. Supreme CourtRural Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
