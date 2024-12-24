Providers navigate a new era for the housing-insecure

This year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities have more authority to enforce bans on sleeping in public spaces. On this River to River, we hear several perspectives on homelessness in our state and across the country.

First, IPR’s Meghan McKinney shares her recent reporting on insufficient resources for homeless students in rural parts of Iowa. Then, we learn how Linn County and Cedar Rapids are tackling the problem by speaking with J'nae Peterman. Finally, we hear a national perspective from Marcy Thompson of the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Guests:

