© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A look back at 2024 in news

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published December 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A police chief was caught attempting to use his position to get machine guns for personal use and sale. Greenfield was devastated by an EF4 tornado 1,000 yards wide with winds up to 185 miles per hour. Caitlin Clark broke records and wowed crowds as a Hawkeye before joining the WNBA. These are just some of the memorable stories from 2024, and on this episode of River to River, we picked out some of our favorite news buzz interviews.

Guests:

  • Lee Rood, watchdog columnist for The Des Moines Register
  • William Morris, court reporter, for The Des Moines Register
  • Tom Chapman, executive director, Iowa Catholic Conference
  • Lee Ballard, former co-owner, Ames Haunted Forest
  • Gina School, Greenfield RAGBRAI organizer, co-chair on RAGBRAI committee
  • Jeff Linder, sportswriter, The Gazette 
Tags
River to River SportsRAGBRAIimmigrationCrime
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh