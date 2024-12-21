© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
A Syrian Iowan says the fall of the Assad regime brought tears to his eyes

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Long-time Des Moines resident Dr. Ahmad Yasser Al-Shash recalled the warning signs of authoritarianism as Hafez al-Assad rose to power shortly before Al-Shash immigrated to the U.S.

For Dr. Ahmad Al-Shash, his family and his community, the sudden fall of the Assad regime is a sign of hope. On this River to River, Al-Shash joins host Ben Kieffer to talk about developments in Syria and his hopes the world can learn from the atrocities committed under Bashar al-Assad.

Before that, Kieffer speaks with Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris about a lawsuit to block new Iowa e-cigarette regulations and Nicole Grundmeier from NPR's Midwest Newsroom tells us about the trend toward four-day school weeks.

To get ready for the holidays, Justin Glisan gives the weather outlook for next week and IPR's Nicole Baxter shares some lesser-known holiday films. Then, Studio One's Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with two new tracks.

Guests:

  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Nicole Grundmeier, senior content editor, NPR Midwest Newsroom
  • Dr. Ahmad Yasser Al-Shash, retired allergist
  • Nicole Baxter, digital producer, Iowa Public Radio
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
