A Syrian Iowan says the fall of the Assad regime brought tears to his eyes

For Dr. Ahmad Al-Shash, his family and his community, the sudden fall of the Assad regime is a sign of hope. On this River to River, Al-Shash joins host Ben Kieffer to talk about developments in Syria and his hopes the world can learn from the atrocities committed under Bashar al-Assad.

Before that, Kieffer speaks with Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris about a lawsuit to block new Iowa e-cigarette regulations and Nicole Grundmeier from NPR's Midwest Newsroom tells us about the trend toward four-day school weeks.

To get ready for the holidays, Justin Glisan gives the weather outlook for next week and IPR's Nicole Baxter shares some lesser-known holiday films. Then, Studio One's Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with two new tracks.

Guests:

