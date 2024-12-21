A Syrian Iowan says the fall of the Assad regime brought tears to his eyes
Long-time Des Moines resident Dr. Ahmad Yasser Al-Shash recalled the warning signs of authoritarianism as Hafez al-Assad rose to power shortly before Al-Shash immigrated to the U.S.
For Dr. Ahmad Al-Shash, his family and his community, the sudden fall of the Assad regime is a sign of hope. On this River to River, Al-Shash joins host Ben Kieffer to talk about developments in Syria and his hopes the world can learn from the atrocities committed under Bashar al-Assad.
Before that, Kieffer speaks with Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris about a lawsuit to block new Iowa e-cigarette regulations and Nicole Grundmeier from NPR's Midwest Newsroom tells us about the trend toward four-day school weeks.
To get ready for the holidays, Justin Glisan gives the weather outlook for next week and IPR's Nicole Baxter shares some lesser-known holiday films. Then, Studio One's Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with two new tracks.
Guests:
- William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
- Nicole Grundmeier, senior content editor, NPR Midwest Newsroom
- Dr. Ahmad Yasser Al-Shash, retired allergist
- Nicole Baxter, digital producer, Iowa Public Radio
- Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
- Justin Glisan, state climatologist