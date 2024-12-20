© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa's Batch and Build program to limit runoff has little impact

Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
December 20, 2024
Instead of regulating fertilizer, Iowa backs a voluntary program that has little impact at reducing nitrate runoff.

In this conversation, we look at the current payoff of Iowa's nutrient reduction strategies and the feasibility of storing carbon dioxide deep beneath the state's surface, rather than piping it elsewhere.

Journalist Emily Haavik dissects her story released this week that focuses on one taxpayer-funded tool to reduce nitrate runoff from farmland. Iowa leaders have called the "Batch and Build" saturated buffer program a success, but the buffers aren't measuring up to the federal standard originally set for them.

Then State Geologist Keith Schilling and geologist Ryan Clark join the program. The Iowa Geological Survey was selected this November to lead a two-year, $11.3 million Department of Energy study that could change how carbon dioxide emissions are managed in Iowa.

Iowans who would like to contact Haavik about nutrient reduction and their local waterways can reach Haavik at ehaavik@apmreports.org.

Guests:

  • Emily Haavik, reporter, APM Reports
  • Keith Schilling, State Geologist of Iowa
  • Ryan Clark, geologist, Iowa Geological Survey
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
