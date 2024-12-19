Trump sues Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register for Iowa Poll
President-elect Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register and Ann Selzer for the poll released days before the election that showed Vice President Kamala Harris ahead in the state.
On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Kelly Winfrey and Jim McCormick to discuss the latest news, including Iowa's new lieutenant general and Syria post the fall of the Assad regime.
Guests:
- Kelly Winfrey, associate professor in the Greenlee School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Iowa State University
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University