© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trump sues Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register for Iowa Poll

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President-elect Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register and Ann Selzer for the poll released days before the election that showed Vice President Kamala Harris ahead in the state.

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Kelly Winfrey and Jim McCormick to discuss the latest news, including Iowa's new lieutenant general and Syria post the fall of the Assad regime.

Guests:

  • Kelly Winfrey, associate professor in the Greenlee School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Iowa State University
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River PoliticsIowa PoliticsKim ReynoldsDonald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr