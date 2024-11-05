© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

UN report shows bleak climate outlook

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The findings in a recent UN report on climate change shows a bleak outlook. Greenhouse gas emissions reached new highs in 2023 and benchmarks set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement remain out of reach. To digest the report and discuss the upcoming climate talks in Azerbaijan, University of Iowa environmental engineer Jerry Schnoor joins the program.

But first, law professor Kate Goettel joins the program to dig into the 15-state lawsuit Iowa joined against the Biden administration rule granting access to Affordable Care Act coverage to DACA recipients. Later in the hour, presidential historian Tim Walch gives a history of concession speeches.

Guests:

  • Kate Goettel, clinical associate professor, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Jerry Schnoor, Allen S. Henry Chair in Engineering, University of Iowa
  • Tim Walch, director Emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Tags
River to River PoliticsEnvironmentHistoryimmigration
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
