UN report shows bleak climate outlook

The findings in a recent UN report on climate change shows a bleak outlook. Greenhouse gas emissions reached new highs in 2023 and benchmarks set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement remain out of reach. To digest the report and discuss the upcoming climate talks in Azerbaijan, University of Iowa environmental engineer Jerry Schnoor joins the program.

But first, law professor Kate Goettel joins the program to dig into the 15-state lawsuit Iowa joined against the Biden administration rule granting access to Affordable Care Act coverage to DACA recipients. Later in the hour, presidential historian Tim Walch gives a history of concession speeches.

Guests:

