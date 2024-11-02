© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Who is funding some of Iowa's most competative races?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published November 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Out-of-state cash has fueled Iowa’s competitive Congressional races. On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, we explore campaign finance numbers in the state. IPR’s Katarina Sostaric also discusses challenges to some Iowans’ voter registrations, a poll worker shares how community members can witness the vote-counting process and more.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR statehouse reporter
  • Nicole Baxter, IPR digital news producer
  • Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter
  • Sarah Alward and Cameron, winners of the Johnson County ‘I Voted’ sticker contest
  • Kenzie Northup, Elections Outreach and poll worker, Johnson County Auditor’s Office
  • Catarina Gomes, IWP participant from Portugal
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
