© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Northwest Iowa communities continue to recover from weather-related disasters

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published October 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This year, 16 counties in Iowa were impacted by historic flooding.

Two decades of EPA data reveals how meatpacking facilities disproportionately pollute low-income, immigrant communities. Investigative reporter at Investigate Midwest, John McCracken shares more on the pollution produced by meatpacking facilities. Then, IPR's Sheila Brummer delivers an update on how communities in northwest Iowa are recovering from weather-related disasters.

Later in the hour, Christopher Merrill, director of the International Writing Program, joins the program to share the legacy of Hualing Engle. Engle was the co-founder of the International Writing Program. She passed away earlier this week. Also, we hear from Saad Hossain, a fiction author from Bangladesh. Cece Mitchell, Studio One host grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Sheila Brummer, western Iowa reporter, IPR
  • John McCracken, investigative reporter, Investigate Midwest
  • Christopher Merrill, director, International Writing Program, University of Iowa
  • Saad Hossain, fiction writer, Bangladesh
  • Cece Mitchell, studio one host, IPR
Tags
River to River IowaSevere WeatherEPAInternational Writers
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content