Northwest Iowa communities continue to recover from weather-related disasters

Two decades of EPA data reveals how meatpacking facilities disproportionately pollute low-income, immigrant communities. Investigative reporter at Investigate Midwest, John McCracken shares more on the pollution produced by meatpacking facilities. Then, IPR's Sheila Brummer delivers an update on how communities in northwest Iowa are recovering from weather-related disasters.

Later in the hour, Christopher Merrill, director of the International Writing Program, joins the program to share the legacy of Hualing Engle. Engle was the co-founder of the International Writing Program. She passed away earlier this week. Also, we hear from Saad Hossain, a fiction author from Bangladesh. Cece Mitchell, Studio One host grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

