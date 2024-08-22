© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Dissecting the Democratic National Convention

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A ceasefire in Gaza, abortion, a campaign for change — all that and more are talking points during the DNC.

Professors of political science Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College analyze the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and how the Democratic party is running as a party of change while in control of the White House. As the DNC is ongoing, former President Donald Trump is offering counterprogramming in key swing states.

Later in the hour, U.S. House Democrats target two Congressional races in Iowa, and the USDA slams Governor Reynolds’ proposal for child food aid in the state.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
