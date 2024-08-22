Dissecting the Democratic National Convention

Professors of political science Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College analyze the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and how the Democratic party is running as a party of change while in control of the White House. As the DNC is ongoing, former President Donald Trump is offering counterprogramming in key swing states.

Later in the hour, U.S. House Democrats target two Congressional races in Iowa, and the USDA slams Governor Reynolds’ proposal for child food aid in the state.

Guests:

