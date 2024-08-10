Political polling has shifted dramatically since Biden withdrew
At Pints and Politics, panelists discuss the political fallout of Iowa's new abortion ban and how Kamala Harris "balanced" her ticket with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
On this live, pints and politics edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer and Zach Kucharski co-host a panel of columnists and reporters from The Gazette: Todd Dorman, Althea Cole, Marissa Payne, Tom Barton, and Adam Sullivan. The panel comments on the new democratic candidate on the 2024 ticket, Kamala Harris. Also, her selection of Tim Walz as running mate for VP, congressional races in Iowa and more.
Guests:
- Zach Kucharski, executive editor, The Gazette
- Todd Dorman, opinion editor, The Gazette
- Althea Cole, columnist, The Gazette
- Marissa Payne, local government reporter, The Gazette
- Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
- Adam Sullivan, former columnist, The Gazette