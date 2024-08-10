Political polling has shifted dramatically since Biden withdrew

On this live, pints and politics edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer and Zach Kucharski co-host a panel of columnists and reporters from The Gazette: Todd Dorman, Althea Cole, Marissa Payne, Tom Barton, and Adam Sullivan. The panel comments on the new democratic candidate on the 2024 ticket, Kamala Harris. Also, her selection of Tim Walz as running mate for VP, congressional races in Iowa and more.

