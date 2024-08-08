© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Unpacking Democratic VP candidate Walz and this "weird" election cycle

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
He’s a military veteran, a former public school teacher, and six-term congressman. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Chris Larimer of University of Northern Iowa dissect this pick.

They also discuss the GOP's response to Walz, dramatic changes in polls since President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, and how the presidential race may shape statehouse and Congressional races in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair of political science, Drake University
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
