Unpacking Democratic VP candidate Walz and this "weird" election cycle

He’s a military veteran, a former public school teacher, and six-term congressman. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Chris Larimer of University of Northern Iowa dissect this pick.

They also discuss the GOP's response to Walz, dramatic changes in polls since President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, and how the presidential race may shape statehouse and Congressional races in Iowa.

Guests:

