River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans are making efforts to improve water quality across the state

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa has struggled to reduce pollutants in its waterways.

Ten years after the adoption of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy, Iowa still faces challenges while working towards better water quality. Matt Helmers, the director of the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, joins the conversation. Then, Karen Wilke of the Nature Conservancy of Iowa talks about the importance of restoring oxbow wetlands in the Midwest.

Later in the hour, Amy Kay, clean water manager for the City of Davenport shares ongoing water projects in her city. Also, Mike Paustain, a farmer near Davenport, discusses sustainable agriculture.

Guests:

  • Matthew Helmers, director, Iowa Nutrient Research Center, Brent and Cindy Hart Professor, Iowa State University
  • Karen Wilke, Iowa Freshwater specialist & Boone River project director, Nature Conservancy in Iowa
  • Amy Kay, clean water manager, City of Davenport
  • Mike Paustain, farmer, Davenport, IA
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
