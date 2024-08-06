© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

PFAS in polar bears and packaging

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in large amounts have been linked to serious health risks — and you probably come in contact with them regularly

Companies are voluntarily phasing out the use of so called “forever chemicals”, or PFAS, used in food packaging. On this episode of River to River, experts discuss what the phase out will look like and what consumers need to know.

Host Ben Kieffer is joined by Lydia Jahl from the Green Science Policy Institute in Berkley. Later in the hour, Mark Early, Keith Vorst, and Katie Updegraff of the Polymer and Food Protection Consortium at Iowa State University also join the program.

Guests:

  • Lydia Jahl, senior scientist, Green Science Policy Institute
  • Mark Early, pre-doctoral Research Associate, polymer and food protection consortium, Iowa State University
  • Katie Updegraff, project manager, polymer and food protection consortium, Iowa State University
  • Keith Vorst, associate professor and director, polymer and food protection consortium, Iowa State University
