PFAS in polar bears and packaging

Companies are voluntarily phasing out the use of so called “forever chemicals”, or PFAS, used in food packaging. On this episode of River to River, experts discuss what the phase out will look like and what consumers need to know.

Host Ben Kieffer is joined by Lydia Jahl from the Green Science Policy Institute in Berkley. Later in the hour, Mark Early, Keith Vorst, and Katie Updegraff of the Polymer and Food Protection Consortium at Iowa State University also join the program.

Guests:

