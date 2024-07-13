Takeaways from the trial of a man convicted of killing an Algona police officer

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, IPR's Sheila Brummer walks us through the trial of a north central Iowa man who was found guilty of killing an Algona police officer. She’ll also give an update on flood recovery and impacts to summer tourism in northwest Iowa. Then, Des Moines Register reporters Virginia Barreda and Amanda Tugade join host Ben Kieffer to discuss clearing out homeless camps in Polk County.

Later in the hour, Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter at the Des Moines Register, joins the program to share the reactions of Iowa Democratic leaders on the uncertainty surrounding President Joe Biden's reelection bid. State Representative JD Scholten, recounts when he stepped in to pitch a gem, as a last-minute replacement for the Sioux City Explorers baseball team. Sioux City Explorers Field Manager Steve Montgomery also joins the program. Lastly, IPR Studio One host, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

