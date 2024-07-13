Takeaways from the trial of a man convicted of killing an Algona police officer
Deliberation took just an hour to find the defendant guilty. The trial was moved from Kossuth County to Dickinson County due to concerns about finding an impartial jury.
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, IPR's Sheila Brummer walks us through the trial of a north central Iowa man who was found guilty of killing an Algona police officer. She’ll also give an update on flood recovery and impacts to summer tourism in northwest Iowa. Then, Des Moines Register reporters Virginia Barreda and Amanda Tugade join host Ben Kieffer to discuss clearing out homeless camps in Polk County.
Later in the hour, Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter at the Des Moines Register, joins the program to share the reactions of Iowa Democratic leaders on the uncertainty surrounding President Joe Biden's reelection bid. State Representative JD Scholten, recounts when he stepped in to pitch a gem, as a last-minute replacement for the Sioux City Explorers baseball team. Sioux City Explorers Field Manager Steve Montgomery also joins the program. Lastly, IPR Studio One host, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.
Guests:
- Shelia Brummer, IPR western Iowa reporter
- Virginia Barreda, Des Moines city government reporter, Des Moines Register
- Amanda Tugade, social justice reporter, Des Moines Register
- Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
- JD Scholten, state representative (D–Sioux City)
- Steve Montgomery, field manager, Sioux City Explorers
- Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host