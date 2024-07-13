© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Takeaways from the trial of a man convicted of killing an Algona police officer

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Deliberation took just an hour to find the defendant guilty. The trial was moved from Kossuth County to Dickinson County due to concerns about finding an impartial jury.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, IPR's Sheila Brummer walks us through the trial of a north central Iowa man who was found guilty of killing an Algona police officer. She’ll also give an update on flood recovery and impacts to summer tourism in northwest Iowa. Then, Des Moines Register reporters Virginia Barreda and Amanda Tugade join host Ben Kieffer to discuss clearing out homeless camps in Polk County.

Later in the hour, Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter at the Des Moines Register, joins the program to share the reactions of Iowa Democratic leaders on the uncertainty surrounding President Joe Biden's reelection bid. State Representative JD Scholten, recounts when he stepped in to pitch a gem, as a last-minute replacement for the Sioux City Explorers baseball team. Sioux City Explorers Field Manager Steve Montgomery also joins the program. Lastly, IPR Studio One host, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Shelia Brummer, IPR western Iowa reporter
  • Virginia Barreda, Des Moines city government reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Amanda Tugade, social justice reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • JD Scholten, state representative (D–Sioux City)
  • Steve Montgomery, field manager, Sioux City Explorers
  • Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host
Tags
River to River NewsbuzzJournalism & MediafloodingJoe BidenSports
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content