Democratic officials raise questions about President Biden's future. Should he stay, or should he go?
President Biden's future remains unclear as he hosts the NATO summit in Washington D.C. this week.
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College. President Biden opens the NATO summit in Washington D.C., amid uncertainty by democratic leaders about whether he should continue his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.
Then, the Iowa Supreme Court cleared the way to enact a law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, but some Republican lawmakers want to go further. Ben Kieffer and his guests revisit the international elections in the UK, France, and Iran. Later in the hour, a preview of the upcoming Republican National Convention.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College