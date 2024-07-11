Democratic officials raise questions about President Biden's future. Should he stay, or should he go?

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College. President Biden opens the NATO summit in Washington D.C., amid uncertainty by democratic leaders about whether he should continue his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Then, the Iowa Supreme Court cleared the way to enact a law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, but some Republican lawmakers want to go further. Ben Kieffer and his guests revisit the international elections in the UK, France, and Iran. Later in the hour, a preview of the upcoming Republican National Convention.

