Impending Iowa Supreme Court decision could drastically limit abortion access

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, the impending Iowa Supreme Court decision on abortion. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa and Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University. The two talk about the upcoming Iowa decision and how the Dobbs decision has affected public opinion about abortion rights. Then, the political implications of approving the Summit carbon capture pipeline in Iowa.

Later in the hour, a new Medicom and Des Moines Register poll finds that nearly half of Iowans have experienced a mental health issue at least once in the past few years, so why isn't it an issue on the campaign trail? Lastly, previewing the first 2024 presidential debate.

Guests:

