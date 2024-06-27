© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Impending Iowa Supreme Court decision could drastically limit abortion access

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsMadeleine Willis
Published June 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Two years since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access in Iowa also could change soon.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, the impending Iowa Supreme Court decision on abortion. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa and Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University. The two talk about the upcoming Iowa decision and how the Dobbs decision has affected public opinion about abortion rights. Then, the political implications of approving the Summit carbon capture pipeline in Iowa.

Later in the hour, a new Medicom and Des Moines Register poll finds that nearly half of Iowans have experienced a mental health issue at least once in the past few years, so why isn't it an issue on the campaign trail? Lastly, previewing the first 2024 presidential debate.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Kelly Winfrey, associate professor, Greenlee School of Journalism, director, women’s and gender studies program, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsAbortionKim Reynolds
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content