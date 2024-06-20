The political messaging behind Iowa's new immigration law, now blocked by a federal judge

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, how the court ruling fits into the national immigration debate. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University. The two comment on Biden's executive order protecting undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens. Then, the guests review the state convention held by Iowa's Democratic Party over the weekend.

Later in the hour, a recent Iowa Poll from The Des Moines Register, found that 90% of Republicans said that Donald Trump's conviction, does not impact their support for him. Then, Putin travels to North Korea and vows to support the reclusive nuclear-armed country against the U.S. Lastly, a look ahead to the 2024 presidential debate next week.

Guests:

