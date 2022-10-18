Alcohol misuse has increased among Iowans, report shows

In 2019, 598 deaths in Iowa involved alcohol; preliminary 2020 data indicates at least 760 alcohol-involved deaths. Those figures come from a December 2021 report from the Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Substance Abuse. The report also makes some policy recommendations to address the number of alcohol-involved deaths at both the community and state levels.

On this encore episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by guests to discuss the findings in this report, as well as the potential impact of the report's policy recommendations on Iowans and Iowa businesses.

This episode was originally produced in June 2022.

Your Life Iowa and Rethinking Drinking both offer resources for people who are seeking help for themselves or loved ones, or for anyone who would like to learn more.