UI researchers discover delays in ALS diagnoses for rural patients

On this episode of River to River, Jacob Simmering and Andrea Swenson, lead investigator and co-author of a new ALS study published in February, discuss their research. The two reveal findings from the study and what is in store for patients in the future.

Later in the hour: Iowa lawmakers significantly limited the amount of THC in consumable hemp products, and the Justice Department has formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. An expert in cannabis research discusses what makes hemp-derived products different and what the anticipated reclassification of marijuana could mean.

Guests:

