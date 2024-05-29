© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

UI researchers discover delays in ALS diagnoses for rural patients

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published May 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

New research sheds light on people diagnosed with ALS in rural areas, and there are several new rules and regulations concerning cannabis

On this episode of River to River, Jacob Simmering and Andrea Swenson, lead investigator and co-author of a new ALS study published in February, discuss their research. The two reveal findings from the study and what is in store for patients in the future.

Later in the hour: Iowa lawmakers significantly limited the amount of THC in consumable hemp products, and the Justice Department has formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. An expert in cannabis research discusses what makes hemp-derived products different and what the anticipated reclassification of marijuana could mean.

Guests:

  • Jacob Simmering, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, lead investigator ALS
  • Andrea Swenson, clinical professor of neurology, director of the ALS clinic, co-author
  • David Gorelick, professor of psychiatry, department of psychiatry and MPRC, University of Maryland School of Medicine, editor-in-chief of theJournal of Cannabis Research
Tags
River to River rural healthmarijuana
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content