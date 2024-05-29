UI researchers discover delays in ALS diagnoses for rural patients
New research sheds light on people diagnosed with ALS in rural areas, and there are several new rules and regulations concerning cannabis
On this episode of River to River, Jacob Simmering and Andrea Swenson, lead investigator and co-author of a new ALS study published in February, discuss their research. The two reveal findings from the study and what is in store for patients in the future.
Later in the hour: Iowa lawmakers significantly limited the amount of THC in consumable hemp products, and the Justice Department has formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. An expert in cannabis research discusses what makes hemp-derived products different and what the anticipated reclassification of marijuana could mean.
Guests:
- Jacob Simmering, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, lead investigator ALS
- Andrea Swenson, clinical professor of neurology, director of the ALS clinic, co-author
- David Gorelick, professor of psychiatry, department of psychiatry and MPRC, University of Maryland School of Medicine, editor-in-chief of theJournal of Cannabis Research