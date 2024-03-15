Last year's drought could have massive effects on water quality this year

Former research engineer Chris Jones warns last year's drought could have a massive impact on water quality this year. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Jones about his water quality concerns and Jones answers listener questions.

Then, Montezuma was among few cities that regained power not long after the 2020 Derecho hit, but their backup system ran on diesel, an expensive energy source with harmful emissions. A new ISU project would create a system that is more sustainable and affordable while maintaining its resilience.

Kieffer speaks with associate professor Zhaoyu Wang and Montezuma Municipal Light and Power superintendent about what this project means for rural communities across the state.

