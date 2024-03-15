© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Last year's drought could have massive effects on water quality this year

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Former research engineer Chris Jones warns last year's drought could have a massive impact on water quality this year. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Jones about his water quality concerns and Jones answers listener questions.

Then, Montezuma was among few cities that regained power not long after the 2020 Derecho hit, but their backup system ran on diesel, an expensive energy source with harmful emissions. A new ISU project would create a system that is more sustainable and affordable while maintaining its resilience.

Kieffer speaks with associate professor Zhaoyu Wang and Montezuma Municipal Light and Power superintendent about what this project means for rural communities across the state.

Guests:

  • Chris Jones, former research engineer, Iowa Institute of Hydraulic Research — Hydroscience and Engineering, author of The Swine Republic
  • Zhaoyu Wang, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, Iowa State University
  • Kevin Kudart, superintendent, Montezuma Municipal Light and Power
Tags
River to River Water QualityScienceTechnologyDerechoclimate change
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content