Jury deliberation begins in Trump hush money trial

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published May 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Deliberations have begun in the first criminal trial of an American president. Experts weigh in on that and other important political stories of the week.

The verdict in Trump's hush money trial could come in a matter of days. Political analysts Donna Hoffman and Jonathan Hassid explain how a verdict in the hush money case may shape the presidential race.

Also discussed this hour: an upside down American flag seen outside the residence of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alitohas raised questions about judicial conduct. An Israeli airstrike killed 45 Palestinians in an encampment for displaced people as college students around the country continue to protest the war in Gaza.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
