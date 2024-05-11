Iowa’s attorney general sues over new Title IX protections

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer gets an update on the controversial MOMS program for pregnancy centersin Iowa from IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs, and St. Louis Public Radio's Will Bauer discusses the upcoming Farm Bill, and its potential impact on food assistance availability for lower-income Americans.

Later in the episode, Des Moines Bureau Chief for the Quad-City Times Caleb McCullough talks about Gov. Kim Reynolds' lawsuit threat over new federal Title IX protections for students, and Iowa Capital Dispatch's Jared Strong breaks down recent reports of water contamination from Iowa feed lots.

Then, Des Moines Register's Lee Rood tells us about a Des Moines towing company being accused of predatory practices. And Studio One Host Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

