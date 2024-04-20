Severe weather rips through Midwest

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller about what they have been covering at the Iowa Statehouse as this year's session winds down, including nearly 350 employees leaving Iowa Area Education Agencies amid uncertainty over a new law overhauling the agencies. Also, Jared Strong of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares how two veterinarians solved a cow sickness whodunit involving bird flu.

Also, National Weather Service Meteorologist Allan Curtis breaks down the recent severe storms that raged across the Midwest, including tornadoes throughout parts of Iowa, assistant professor of biology Allan Curtis shares how Iowans can volunteer to collect data about the health of local streams, and Iowa Public Radio's CeCe Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

