River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Severe weather rips through Midwest

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published April 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Storms tore through parts of the Midwest this week, resulting in tornadoes in multiple states, including Iowa.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller about what they have been covering at the Iowa Statehouse as this year's session winds down, including nearly 350 employees leaving Iowa Area Education Agencies amid uncertainty over a new law overhauling the agencies. Also, Jared Strong of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares how two veterinarians solved a cow sickness whodunit involving bird flu.

Also, National Weather Service Meteorologist Allan Curtis breaks down the recent severe storms that raged across the Midwest, including tornadoes throughout parts of Iowa, assistant professor of biology Allan Curtis shares how Iowans can volunteer to collect data about the health of local streams, and Iowa Public Radio's CeCe Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, Statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Jared Strong, senior reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Allan Curtis, meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • Rich Walker, assistant professor of biology, Upper Iowa University
  • CeCe Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
River to River NewsbuzzSevere WeatherIowa Legislature
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
Related Content