Traveling back in time to America's first eclipse chasers

The path of totality ran from Sioux City to Keokuk, and attracted the nation's premiere astronomers to the state. River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with UNI professor Tom Hockey about his recently published book, America's First Eclipse Chasers: Stories of Science, Planet Vulcan, Quicksand, and the Railroad Boom.

Also in this episode, we listen back to a September 2023 conversation with Thomas Jackson and Fritz McDonald, the artist and writer behind the dystopian graphic novel 2184 1/2.

Guests:

