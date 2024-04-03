What to expect and how to prepare for severe thunderstorms this summer

As we approach severe weather season, River to River host Ben Kieffer talks to Allie Bright of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management about how Iowans should be aware of severe weather and low-cost ways to prepare in the event of a storm.

ISU meteorology professor Bill Gallus joins the program to talk about this year's potential for severe weather, and to reflect one year after one of the largest outbreaks in recorded history. Gallus and other faculty have launched a class this semester that will culminate in an 8 day long trip across the U.S. to track storms. Meteorology major Grace Hansen is enrolled in the course, and is the vice president of the National Weather Association Central Iowa chapter and shares how seeing weather in the field enhances classroom learning.

Later in the episode, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is hiring 40 climate change fellows nationwide to assist farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses in seeking funding for clean energy projects under the Rural Energy for America Program. State director for USDA Rural Development Theresa Greenfield explains the roles of the two fellows in Iowa.

Guests:

