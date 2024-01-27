Iowa ranks last in the number of state psychiatric beds available per 100,000 residents

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Des Moines Register Health Care Reporter Michaela Ramm about the state of psychiatric beds and mental health in Iowa. IPR reporter Grant Gerlock joins the show to give an update on the 2024 legislative session, and Des Moines Register Statehouse Reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller breaks down a state bill that would bar a 14th Amendment ballot challenge for former President Donald Trump.

Then, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe joins the show to discuss IPR's newest podcast, Unsettled, which focuses on everything womanhood. Finally, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

