River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa ranks last in the number of state psychiatric beds available per 100,000 residents

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published January 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
A new report from the Treatment Advocacy Center shows that Iowa is last in the country for the number of state psychiatric beds, offering only two per 100,000 residents.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Des Moines Register Health Care Reporter Michaela Ramm about the state of psychiatric beds and mental health in Iowa. IPR reporter Grant Gerlock joins the show to give an update on the 2024 legislative session, and Des Moines Register Statehouse Reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller breaks down a state bill that would bar a 14th Amendment ballot challenge for former President Donald Trump.

Then, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe joins the show to discuss IPR's newest podcast, Unsettled, which focuses on everything womanhood. Finally, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Michaela Ramm, health care reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Grant Gerlock, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Charity Nebbe, Talk of Iowa host, Iowa Public Radio
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
