Giving students a voice
A Des Moines-area nonprofit has been holding youth town halls, a chance for students to bring their concerns directly to faculty and administrators — and the program has yielded some results.
On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the founder of the nonprofit behind these town halls, the executive director of Greater Opportunities, Inc. RJ Miller. Also, a senior at North High School, an 8th grader at McCombs Middle School and Theron Hobbs, a Des Moines Public Schools administrator who has worked on diversifying recruitment, join the program.
Then, wildfire photographer Kari Greer will soon come to Iowa for her exhibit "Facing the Inferno." She speaks with Kieffer, along with a University of Iowa professor who is part of a program to better understand the impacts of wildfire smoke on public health.
Guests:
- RJ Miller, executive director, Greater Opportunities, Inc.
- Jumi Kayode, 8th grader, McCombs Middle School
- Theron Hobbs, recruitment and retention coordinator and social and emotional learning coordinator, Des Moines Public Schools
- January Hudson, senior, North High School
- Charlie Stanier, professor of chemical and biochemical engineering, University of Iowa
- Kari Greer, photographer