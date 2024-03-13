Giving students a voice

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the founder of the nonprofit behind these town halls, the executive director of Greater Opportunities, Inc. RJ Miller. Also, a senior at North High School, an 8th grader at McCombs Middle School and Theron Hobbs, a Des Moines Public Schools administrator who has worked on diversifying recruitment, join the program.

Then, wildfire photographer Kari Greer will soon come to Iowa for her exhibit "Facing the Inferno." She speaks with Kieffer, along with a University of Iowa professor who is part of a program to better understand the impacts of wildfire smoke on public health.

