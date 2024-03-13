© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Giving students a voice

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A Des Moines-area nonprofit has been holding youth town halls, a chance for students to bring their concerns directly to faculty and administrators — and the program has yielded some results.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the founder of the nonprofit behind these town halls, the executive director of Greater Opportunities, Inc. RJ Miller. Also, a senior at North High School, an 8th grader at McCombs Middle School and Theron Hobbs, a Des Moines Public Schools administrator who has worked on diversifying recruitment, join the program.

Then, wildfire photographer Kari Greer will soon come to Iowa for her exhibit "Facing the Inferno." She speaks with Kieffer, along with a University of Iowa professor who is part of a program to better understand the impacts of wildfire smoke on public health.

Guests:

  • RJ Miller, executive director, Greater Opportunities, Inc.
  • Jumi Kayode, 8th grader, McCombs Middle School
  • Theron Hobbs, recruitment and retention coordinator and social and emotional learning coordinator, Des Moines Public Schools
  • January Hudson, senior, North High School
  • Charlie Stanier, professor of chemical and biochemical engineering, University of Iowa
  • Kari Greer, photographer
Tags
River to River Educationpublic healthphotography
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content