River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Is time up for Tik Tok?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Biden and Trump officially clinch their parties’ nominations. Experts discuss what this means for 2024.

Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University also provide analysis on the latest Tik Tok controversy, Robert Hur’s testimony to Congress, the split among Democrats over aid for Israel and more.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
