How will abortion restrictions affect healthcare?

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with experts about the lack of maternity healthcare resources in Iowa, especially in rural areas, and how this affects health outcomes for parents and babies.

Jessica Dill from the maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes joins the program to discuss a recent report on Maternity Care Deserts in the United States. Then Bethany Gates, a certified professional midwife, discusses what she sees in parts of rural Iowa and how midwivesare working to fill gaps in maternal care.

Later in the hour, Dr. Atul Grover of the AAMC Research and Action Institute discusses a recent analysis of how the Dobbs decision and Iowa’s new abortion restrictions — now temporarily blocked by an Iowa court — may affect healthcare in the state.

This episode was originally produced 7-20-2023.

