Judge issues temporary injunction blocking 6-week 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban

A Polk County district judge has temporarily blocked a new Iowa law that bans abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy from taking effect.

On Monday, Polk County District Judge Joseph Seidlin issued a temporary injunction on Monday blocking the new law, which bans abortion after cardiac activity is detected, from going into effect while it goes through the courts.

The Iowa Legislature passed the law last week during a one-day special session. It went into effect when Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it Friday. This was the same day Judge Seidlin heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood, the Emma Goldman Clinic and the ACLU of Iowa seeking to block the law.

On Monday, abortion rights supporters celebrated the judge's decision.

“Today’s ruling means patients across Iowa will be able to access abortion care and retain control over their bodies and futures," Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said, in a statement. "We are proud to continue providing the care our patients need and deserve."

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Winsor Heights, said the ruling is "a win for reproductive freedom and it will save lives."

In a statement, Gov. Kim Reynolds called the ruling "the abortion industry's attempt to thwart the will of Iowans and the voices of their elected representatives," and said she plans to fight for the law all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court.

The new law echoes a nearly identical law passed in 2018 that was permanently blocked by a deadlocked Supreme Court ruling last month.

Today's ruling means abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.