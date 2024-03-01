Iowa scientists say we're under-investing in solar

That's according to this year's Iowa Climate Statement, which is focused on the state's potential to tap solar energy resources.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with the lead authors of the 13th annual statement, which is signed by more than 200 scientists from colleges and universities across Iowa.

The authors also answer listener questions about solar projects, from home installation to utility-owned farms.

Guests:



David Courard-Hauri , professor of environmental science and sustainability, Drake University

, professor of environmental science and sustainability, Drake University Gene Takle , distinguished emeritus professor of agronomy, Iowa State University

, distinguished emeritus professor of agronomy, Iowa State University Peter Thorne , distinguished chair and professor, University of Iowa College of Public Health

, distinguished chair and professor, University of Iowa College of Public Health Ulrike Passe, professor of architecture, Iowa State University

This episode was originally produced 11-7-2023.