Adair police chief charged with illegal machine gun purchases

The Chiefs and the 49ers will face off on Sunday, and Iowa and Iowa State football fans will notice some familiar faces on the field.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by former NFL kicker and native Iowan Nate Kaeding to talk about Sunday's game and how it could bring Cyclones and Hawkeyes together. But first, Kieffer talks to Iowa Public Radio Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric for a legislative update and the former president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association joins the program to talk about what is causing the worst losses in the industry in 25 years.

Also, Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris talks about the Adair police chief who has been charged with illegal machine gun purchases and Iowa State geneticist Eric Henderson shares how his nanotechnology research could lead to medical breakthroughs. Finally, Studio One host Cece Mitchell shares tunes from Camera Obscura and The Last Dinner Party.

