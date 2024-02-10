© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Adair police chief charged with illegal machine gun purchases

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
An Iowa native and former NFL kicker hopes for a Cyclone to Hawkeye touchdown pass during Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the 49ers.

The Chiefs and the 49ers will face off on Sunday, and Iowa and Iowa State football fans will notice some familiar faces on the field.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by former NFL kicker and native Iowan Nate Kaeding to talk about Sunday's game and how it could bring Cyclones and Hawkeyes together. But first, Kieffer talks to Iowa Public Radio Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric for a legislative update and the former president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association joins the program to talk about what is causing the worst losses in the industry in 25 years.

Also, Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris talks about the Adair police chief who has been charged with illegal machine gun purchases and Iowa State geneticist Eric Henderson shares how his nanotechnology research could lead to medical breakthroughs. Finally, Studio One host Cece Mitchell shares tunes from Camera Obscura and The Last Dinner Party.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, Statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Trish Cook, farmer, former president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association
  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Eric Henderson, professor of genetics, development and cell biology, Iowa State University
  • Nate Kaeding, former NFL kicker, owner and founder of Gold Cap Hospitality
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
River to River 2024 Legislative SessionAgribusinessSportsScience
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
