Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Meet the Iowa high school team in an app development competition for NASA

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published February 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Five students from North High School in Des Moines have been spending most of their free time for the last two months developing an app to aid a lunar expedition.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer follows up with Urbandale resident and transgender man Kris Maul to talk about the failed HF 2082 and Gov. Kim Reynolds' newly proposed bill to define the terms sex, woman, and man. Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter Robin Opsahl joins the show to recap some of the highlights from this week at the state legislature.

Then, Kieffer talks with five Des Moines North High School students who are interviewing with NASA this February as part of an app development challenge, and state climatologist Justin Glisan joins the show to predict spring outcomes on this Groundhog Day.

Later, we remember Mason City native, OBGYN oncologist, and national League of Women Voters president Dr. Deborah Turner, who recently passed away at the age of 73.

Finally, we groove into the weekend with the help of Studio One host Tony Dehner.

Guests:

  • Kris Maul, Urbandale resident and transgender man
  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Jefrey Allen, Moss Louvan, Champ-Pacifique Mukiza, Sujal and Romas Pokhrel, Team Frostbyte
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
  • Terese Grant, co-president, Iowa League of Women Voters
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kate Perez
