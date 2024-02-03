Meet the Iowa high school team in an app development competition for NASA

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer follows up with Urbandale resident and transgender man Kris Maul to talk about the failed HF 2082 and Gov. Kim Reynolds' newly proposed bill to define the terms sex, woman, and man. Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter Robin Opsahl joins the show to recap some of the highlights from this week at the state legislature.

Then, Kieffer talks with five Des Moines North High School students who are interviewing with NASA this February as part of an app development challenge, and state climatologist Justin Glisan joins the show to predict spring outcomes on this Groundhog Day.

Later, we remember Mason City native, OBGYN oncologist, and national League of Women Voters president Dr. Deborah Turner, who recently passed away at the age of 73.

Finally, we groove into the weekend with the help of Studio One host Tony Dehner.

Guests:

