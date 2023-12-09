© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Could Haley or DeSantis surge with six weeks until the Iowa Caucuses?

By Ben Kieffer,
Erin JordanDanielle Gehr
Published December 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
pints and politics river to river

Our nation’s founders gathered in taverns for lively conversation — and during Pints & Politics presented by The Gazette and IPR — host Ben Kieffer and panelists do just that.

River to River host Ben Kieffer and his co-host Erin Jordan were joined by Gazette journalists and columnists Todd Dorman, Althea Cole and Tom Barton to discuss the latest political news during this live Pints & Politics event.

They discuss the 4th GOP presidential debate this week, as well as the outlook for that race, and what to expect during Caucus Day, which is just 6 weeks away. Also, after Time Magazine named Taylor Swift Person of the Year, panelists say who their Person of the Year would have been.

Guests:

  • Althea Cole, content editor, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, opinions editor, The Gazette
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Erin Jordan
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
