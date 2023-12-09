Could Haley or DeSantis surge with six weeks until the Iowa Caucuses?

River to River host Ben Kieffer and his co-host Erin Jordan were joined by Gazette journalists and columnists Todd Dorman, Althea Cole and Tom Barton to discuss the latest political news during this live Pints & Politics event.

They discuss the 4th GOP presidential debate this week, as well as the outlook for that race, and what to expect during Caucus Day, which is just 6 weeks away. Also, after Time Magazine named Taylor Swift Person of the Year, panelists say who their Person of the Year would have been.

Guests:

