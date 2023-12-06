Opposing views on marijuana legalization

Last month, Ohio became the 24th state to legalize marijuana. Three states that have legalized recreational use — Missouri, Minnesota and Illinois — border Iowa.

In this encore edition of River to River, we listen back to a conversation host Ben Kieffer had with the manager of Nature's Treatment of Illinois, a dispensary just 15 minutes from the Iowa border in Milan, Illinois.

Then, we hear a November 2022 conversation with executive director of The Partnership for a Healthy Iowa Peter Komendowski and former Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom, an advocate for legalization. At the time, the Partnership was launching a statewide campaign to reverse the normalization of youth marijuana use, and Ben spoke with Komendowski and Bolkcom about their opposing views on marijuana.

Parts of this episode were originally produced on Sept. 9, 2023, and Nov. 3, 2022.

Guests:

