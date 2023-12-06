© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Opposing views on marijuana legalization

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

River to River host Ben Kieffer visits an Illinois dispensary 15 minutes from the Iowa border to see how much of its customer base comes from the Hawkeye state where recreational marijuana use remains illegal.

Last month, Ohio became the 24th state to legalize marijuana. Three states that have legalized recreational use — Missouri, Minnesota and Illinois — border Iowa.

In this encore edition of River to River, we listen back to a conversation host Ben Kieffer had with the manager of Nature's Treatment of Illinois, a dispensary just 15 minutes from the Iowa border in Milan, Illinois.

Then, we hear a November 2022 conversation with executive director of The Partnership for a Healthy Iowa Peter Komendowski and former Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom, an advocate for legalization. At the time, the Partnership was launching a statewide campaign to reverse the normalization of youth marijuana use, and Ben spoke with Komendowski and Bolkcom about their opposing views on marijuana.

Parts of this episode were originally produced on Sept. 9, 2023, and Nov. 3, 2022.

Guests:

  • Xavier, manager, Nature's Treatment of Illinois
  • Peter Komendowski, executive director, The Partnership for a Healthy Iowa
  • Joe Bolkcom, Iowa state senator, D-Iowa City
River to River marijuanaLocal GovernmentIowa Legislature
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
