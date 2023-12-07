McCarthy to leave Congress at the end of this month

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Chris Larimer and Wayne Moyer discuss who's inching ahead in the 2024 GOP race, as well as recent remarks given by former president Donald Trump and close supporter Kash Patel on how the first days of another Trump administration may look.

They also discuss former congresswoman Liz Cheney's call to stop Donald Trump in any way possible, an emergency funding package to support the Ukraine war effort that has stalled in Congress, and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's announcement Wednesday that he will resign from the office at the end of this month.

Guests:

